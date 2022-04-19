Columbia HS baseball team enjoys win streak

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School baseball team defeated Verona and Union last week.

Senior Zach Johnson went 3-for-4 with three singles and three RBIs to lead the CHS Cougars to a 4-3 win at Cedar Grove on April 13 in a Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division game. Senior Luke Nomura had a single and an RBI. Junior Tristan Bernard pitched three hitless innings with three strikeouts and four walks to earn the win.

Nomura had two doubles, a single, an RBI and two runs scored in four at-bats to lead Columbia to a 7-4 win over Union on April 15 in a nonconference game. Junior Brandon Doubek had a single and a double with two RBIs, and Johnson had a double and an RBI. Senior Jack Maitlin had two walks and an RBI.

Sophomore Jared Curlucci pitched four innings, allowing two runs on three hits and four walks and striking out three for the victory.

The Cougars fell at Millburn, 7-6, on Saturday, April 16, in an SEC crossover game. Columbia, whose six-game win streak was snapped, moved to 6-2 on the season. Millburn, ranked No. 6 in the state by NJ.com, scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take a 7-6 lead.

Columbia was scheduled to visit Summit on Tuesday, April 19, and host Caldwell on Wednesday, April 20, both after press time. Next up, Columbia visits Belleville on Friday, April 22, at 4 p.m. and hosts Newark Academy on Monday, April 25, at 4 p.m.