Columbia HS baseball team falls in GNT quarterfinals

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The ninth-seeded Columbia High School baseball team dropped a heartbreaking 3-0 decision to top-seeded Millburn in the quarterfinals of the Greater Newark Tournament on Wednesday, May 10, in Millburn in a matchup of Super Essex Conference–American Division teams.

Millburn defeated Columbia 6-1 on Monday, April 17, at Millburn in a divisional game. Columbia will host Millburn in the second divisional meeting on Thursday, May 18.

Columbia lost to Watchung Hills 9-0 on Friday, May 12, at Underhill Field to move to a 7-15 overall record.

In previous action, Columbia lost at Livingston 4-3 on Tuesday, May 9. Zac Calveric went 1-for-3 with an RBI and Sam Matlin drove in a run for the Cougars.