Connect on Linked in

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The 14th-seeded Columbia High School baseball team lost at third-seeded Livingston, 3-2, in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4 state tournament on Friday, May 24.

The Cougars finished the season with a 9-16-1 record.