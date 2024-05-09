Columbia HS baseball team falls to Bloomfield in 13 innings in the Greater Newark Tournament first round

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School baseball team, seeded No. 3, lost a heartbreaking 5-4 decision in 13 innings to No. 14 seed Bloomfield in the first round of the Greater Newark Tournament at Underhill Field.

The game was on Friday, May 3, but was stopped and suspended. It was resumed and completed on Saturday, May 4.

Columbia tied it 3-3 in the bottom of the seventh inning to force extra innings. Bloomfield scored a run in the top of the 12th before Columbia tied it 4-4 in the bottom of the 12th. Bloomfield scored a run in the top of the 13th.

Junior Zac Calveric went 2-for-5 with two triples, two walks and an RBI for Columbia. Junior Zach Barron had a single, a walk and four stolen bases. Senior Reno Spagnoli drove in a run.

Senior and Rutgers University-bound Jared Carlucci started on the mound, allowing four hits, one run and three walks and striking out 10 over five innings.

The Cougars then lost to Livingston, 14-6, Monday, May 6, at Underhill Field to move to 8-9-1 on the season.

CHS will host St. Joseph (Metuchen) Thursday, May 9; host Cresskill on Saturday, May 11, at 10 a.m.; host Montclair on Monday, May 13; and visit Millburn on Wednesday, May 15.

Photos Courtesy of Rocco Ungaro

Columbia vs. Bloomfield (May 3, Greater Newark Tournament first round, at Underhill Field)