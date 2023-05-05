Columbia HS baseball team gets back on the winning track

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School baseball team defeated Nutley 10-3 on Wednesday, April 26, at Underhill Field to snap a five-game losing streak. Sophomore Zach Barron went 3-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI; sophomore Zac Calveric went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI; and junior Reno Spagnoli went 1-for-3 with two RBI. Freshman Isaac Buchalter had two singles with an RBI. Columbia avenged a 12-11 loss to Nutley on Monday, April 10. The teams will meet again in the 90th Greater Newark Tournament. The ninth-seeded Cougars will visit eighth-seeded Nutley in the first round on Friday, May 5, at 4:30 p.m.

The Cougars lost to Barringer 9-4 on Friday, April 28, at home to move to a 4-10 overall record.