Columbia HS baseball team is No. 3 seed in Greater Newark Tournament

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School baseball team is enjoying a great season. As a result, the Cougars were awarded a high seed in the Greater Newark Tournament, which is the Essex County tournament.

The Cougars are the No. 3 seed in the 23-team field. They will host a round-of-16 game on Friday, May 3, at Underhill Field against the preliminary-round winner between No. 19 seed Newark East Side and No. 14 seed Bloomfield.

If Columbia wins, they will host a quarterfinal game on Wednesday, May 8.

The top seed is Livingston. Seton Hall Prep is the No. 2 seed.

The Cougars defeated Nutley, 10-0, Wednesday, April 24, in Nutley in a Super Essex Conference–American Division game. Senior Orlando Shin had a homer and three RBI, sophomore Isaac Buchalter had two doubles and three RBI and junior Zac Calveric had a single and two RBI. Senior Eric Donaty also had an RBI. Senior Jared Carlucci pitched two hitless innings with five strikeouts to earn the victory.

Columbia lost to Barringer, 1-0, Friday, April 26, in Newark in a SEC crossover divisional game. Barringer scored in the bottom of the seventh inning for the walk-off victory. Calveric had three singles and Donaty had a single and a double.

The Cougars fell to Glen Rock, 18-4, Saturday, April 27, at Ramapo High School to move to an 8-5-1 record. Calveric had a single and three RBI. Glen Rock improved to 12-0-1.

