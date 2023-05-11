Columbia HS baseball team moves to the Greater Newark Tournament quarterfinals

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The ninth-seeded Columbia High School baseball team defeated eighth-seeded Nutley 5-1 in the first round of the Greater Newark Tournament on Friday, May 5, in Nutley.

Sophomore Zach Barron went 3-for-3 with two RBI, and seniors Nate Berenberg and Jack Kalsched each had two hits and an RBI for the Cougars. Junior Jared Carlucci allowed one run on two hits over 4 ⅓ innings and junior Reno Spagnoli worked 2 ⅔ innings of no-hit ball.

It was the second time in three meetings that Columbia defeated Nutley this season. The teams split their Super Essex Conference–American Division games. In addition, it was the only upset of the first-round games.

Columbia was scheduled to visit top-seeded Millburn in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, May 10, after press time. The winner will face the winner between No. 5 seed Caldwell and No. 4 seed Montclair in the semifinals on Saturday, May 13, at Porcello Field in West Orange.

Columbia defeated Montclair Kimberley Academy 8-1 in a SEC crossover game on Saturday, May 6. Junior Evan Greenblatt had three hits with a double and two RBI; sophomore Zac Calveric and Spagnoli each had three hits with a double and an RBI; Barron had two hits and an RBI; Kalsched had a double and two RBI; and Berenberg had an RBI. Junior Alex Mandell pitched five innings, allowing one run on four hits with two strikeouts, for the win.

Columbia lost to Pascack Valley 5-1 on Sunday, May 7, in a showcase hosted by Ramapo High School of Franklin Lakes. Columbia moved to a 7-12 record on the season.