Columbia HS baseball team posts strong wins

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School baseball team defeated Belleville, 11-0, on Friday, April 22, in Belleville.

Matt Motiwalla, senior, went 3-for-3 with two singles, a double, a walk, a stolen base, two RBIs and two runs scored; senior Charlie Herley went 3-for-4 with three singles, three stolen bases, and two runs scored; and senior Aidan Pierre went 2-for-3 with a single, a double, a walk, a stolen base, an RBI and three runs scored. Nico Reyes, a senior, went 2-for-3 with two singles and an RBI; and junior Brandon Doubek went 1-for-2 with a single, three RBIs and a run scored. The win snapped a three-game losing streak.

Columbia then defeated Newark Academy, 14-1, on Monday, April 25, at Underhill Field to improve to 8-4 on the season.

Luke Nomura, a senior, had a home run and three RBIs; Pierre had a single, a double, and two RBIs; Doubek had a single, a double, an RBI and two runs scored; and seniors Jake Gewirtz, senior Zach Johnson and Dom Starzynski each had an RBI.

In earlier action, Columbia lost to Caldwell, 6-1, on Wednesday, April 20, at Underhill Field. Reyes went 1-for-2 with a single, a walk and an RBI. Johnson went 1-for-3 with a single, a stolen base and a run scored; and Herley went 1-for-3 with a single.

The Cougars lost to Pope John in a wild 17-14 game at Underhill on Thursday, April 21. Johnson went 3-for-4 with two singles, a double, a walk, an RBI and a run. Motiwalla went 2-for-3 with two doubles, two walks, three RBIs and a run scored. Nomura went 2-for-3 with two singles, a walk, two RBIs and three runs scored. He also was hit by a pitch. Doubek went 1-for-4 with a single, three RBIs and a run scored. Pierre went 1-for-2 with a double, three walks and two runs scored.

Columbia was scheduled to host West Orange on Wednesday, April 27. The Cougars will visit Livingston on Friday, April 29, at 7 p.m.; visit Verona on Saturday, April 30, at 11:30 a.m.; and visit Seton Hall Prep on Wednesday, May 4, at 4 p.m. in West Orange.