Columbia HS baseball team seeks solid run in sectional

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School baseball team received the No. 6 seed in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4, tournament.

The Cougars were scheduled to host No. 11 seed Bloomfield in the first round on Wednesday, June 1. The winner will face the winner between No. 3 seed Ridgewood and No. 14 seed Fair Lawn in the quarterfinals on Saturday, June 4.

This is the first meeting between Bloomfield and Columbia this season. They are in different divisions in the Super Essex Conference. Bloomfield is in the American Division, which is the top division in the conference. Columbia is in the Liberty Division, the second-highest division in the conference.

Columbia defeated Cedar Grove, 10-0, on Wednesday, May 25, in an SEC game to improve to 15-11 on the season.

The Cougars have been led offensively this season by seniors Luke Nomura, Akshay Heda, Charlie Herley, Aidan Pierre, Matt Motiwalla, Zach Johnson, Jack Maitlin and Nico Reyes, and junior Brandon Doubek. On the mound, Columbia has been led by seniors Dylan Sullivan, Jake Gerwitz, Jared Dussman, Jalen Hardy and Luca Simoniello; junior Tristan Bernard; and sophomore Jared Carlucci.