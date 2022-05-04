Columbia HS baseball team seeks strong run in the GNT

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School baseball team is looking to make a strong run in the Greater Newark Tournament.

The Cougars received the No. 8 seed and will host No. 9 seed Verona in the first round on Friday, May 6.

Columbia is seeking to avenge a 2-0 road loss to Verona on Saturday, April 30, in a Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division game. The loss ended the Cougars’ four-game winning streak.

Prior to the loss to Verona, the Cougars defeated West Orange, 2-0, on Wednesday, April 27. Brandon Doubek had a double and an RBI, and Luke Nomura had a single and an RBI. Dylan Sullivan pitched a complete-game, one-hit shutout, with nine strikeouts and two walks.

Columbia defeated Livingston, 19-0, on Friday, April 29, in Livingston.

Akshay Heda went 4-for-4 with a single, two doubles, a triple, a walk, three RBIs and two runs scored; Nomura went 2-for-4 with two home runs, a walk, four RBIs and four runs scored; Zach Johnson went 2-for-3 with two singles, a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored; Aidan Pierre went 2-for-4 with two singles, two RBIs and a run scored; and Doubek went 2-for-4 with two singles, a walk and an RBI. Jack Maitlin, Matt Motiwalla, Dom Starzynski and Tyler Stephan each had an RBI.

The Cougars hosted Mountain Lakes and lost, 9-7, on Monday, May 4, to move to a 10-6 overall record on the season. Columbia will visit Seton Hall Prep on Wednesday, May 4, in West Orange.

The winner between Columbia and Verona on May 6 will advance to the GNT quarterfinals on Wednesday, May 11, most likely against top-seeded Millburn. The semifinals will be held on Saturday, May 14, at Verona. The final is on Saturday, May 21, at Yogi Berra Stadium in Little Falls.