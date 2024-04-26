Columbia HS baseball team surges

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Senior Alex Mandell and sophomore Oliver Ellis combined on a five-inning no-hitter to lead the Columbia High School baseball team to a 14-2 win at Verona on April 20.

Mandell pitched four innings with six strikeouts, one hit batter and one walk to earn the win. Ellis pitched one inning, striking out three and hitting two batters.

Junior Zac Calveric went 3-for-5 with two singles, a triple and five RBI and senior Orlando Shin went 2-for-4 with a single, a double and four RBI. Junior Nolan Secor went 3-for-3 with three RBI. The Cougars improved to 7-3 overall.

On the previous day, the Cougars lost at Caldwell, 7-0.

The Cougars started the week with a 6-5 home win over Millburn on April 15.

Senior Reno Spagnoli went 3-for-4 with two singles, a double, a walk, a stolen base, one RBI and two runs scored to lead the Cougars. Millburn scored five runs in the top of the seventh inning to tie it 5-5, but Columbia answered in the bottom of the seventh inning for the walk-off victory.

Shin was 3-for-3 with two singles, a double, three RBI and one run scored.

Senior Jared Carlucci pitched six shutout innings, allowing three hits and two walks with eight strikeouts. At the plate, Carlucci went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI.

The Cougars defeated Mendham, 4-0, Wednesday, April 17, at Underhill Field. Spagnoli went 2-for-4 with a single, a double and an RBI. Spagnoli was also the winning pitcher, allowing two hits and four walks with 11 strikeouts in six shutout innings. Mandell pitched one inning with two strikeouts. Senior Evan Greenblatt went 1-for-3 with a walk and Carlucci went 1-for-3 with an RBI. Senior Eric Donaty went 1-for-3 with two RBI for the Cougars. Sophomore Isaac Buchatler and Shin each went 1-for-3.

Photo Courtesy of Rocco Ungaro