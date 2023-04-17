Columbia HS baseball team tops Glen Ridge, Caldwell in first two games of the season at 2-2

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School baseball team was off to a 2-3 start to the season through Monday, April 10.

The Cougars defeated Glen Ridge 6-3 in the season opener on Monday, April 3, at Glen Ridge. Junior Reno Spagnoli had two hits and two RBI, senior Jack Kalsched had two hits and an RBI, and senior Isaac Fleischer had two hits to lead the Cougars. Kalsched was the winning pitcher, allowing one run on two hits and one walk with two strikeouts in three innings.

Junior Jared Carlucci had three hits with a double and three RBIs, and Kalsched and senior Brandon Doubek each had a hit and an RBI in the 8-4 win at Caldwell on Tuesday, April 4. Fleischer and junior Eric Donaty each had one RBI for CHS. Donaty allowed two hits, one run and four walks with three strikeouts in three innings to earn the victory.

The Cougars dropped a tough 8-7 decision in 10 innings to Seton Hall Prep of West Orange on Thursday, April 6, at Underhill Field. Doubek went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs and Spagnoli went 3-for-5 with three RBIs. Kalsched had two hits.

Columbia lost at Ramapo 14-6 on Saturday, April 8, in Franklin Lakes. Sophomore Zach Barron had two hits and three RBIs; and Doubek, senior Nate Berenberg and Carlucci each drove in a run.

CHS lost at Nutley 12-11 on April 10.

Here are upcoming games: