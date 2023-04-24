Columbia HS baseball team tops Newark Academy

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Senior Brandon Doubek went 4 for 5 with two doubles and four RBIs, sophomore Zach Barron went 3 for 4 with two RBIs; and junior Evan Greenblatt and sophomore Sam Matlin each had two hits and two RBIs to lead Columbia High School baseball team to a 10-5 win at Newark Academy on Thursday, April 13, in Livingston.

Senior Nick Williams allowed three runs, two earned, on four hits and one walk with eight strikeouts in six innings for the win.

Columbia lost to Montclair 10-8 at Underhill Field on Friday, April 14. CHS fell at Millburn 6-1 on Monday, April 17, to move a 3-6 record on the season.

In earlier action, Columbia lost to Livingston 8-4 at Underhill Field on Wednesday, April 12. Senior Jack Kalsched had a hit and an RBI, and Doubek and senior Noah Morros each had an RBI.

Here are upcoming games: