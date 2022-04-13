Columbia HS baseball team wins four straight games

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School baseball team won four straight games, defeating Belleville, West Essex, West Orange, and Glen Ridge, to improve to 4-1 overall on the season.

Brandon Doubek went 3-for-3 with two doubles, a single, a walk, and three RBIs; Luke Nomura went 2-for-3 with a single and a double; and Akshay Heda went 2-for-3 with two singles to lead Columbia to a 7-2 win over Belleville at Underhill Field on Monday, April 4. Dylan Sullivan struck out four over three innings for the win.

Charlie Herley went 4-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and four runs scored, and Nomura went 3-for-3 with two doubles, a walk, three RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Cougars to a 10-0 win at West Essex on Tuesday, April 5, in North Caldwell. Aidan Pierre drove in three runs, and Doubek and Matt Motiwalla each had two singles.

Jalen Hardy struck out four over two and two-third innings of no-hit ball for the win.

Zach Johnson went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a triple in the 7-1 win over West Orange on Friday, April 8, in West Orange. Doubek went 2-for-3 with a double, a homer, three RBIs and a run scored; and Nomura had a solo homer, a walk and two runs scored. Jack Maitlin went 2-for-4 with two singles, a stolen base and a run scored. Jake Gewirtz pitched four innings of no-hit ball with five strikeouts for the win.

The Cougars beat Glen Ridge, 11-1, at home on Monday, April 11. Heda went 3-for-4 with two singles, a double, and four RBIs; Maitlin went 2-for-3 with two singles and two RBIs; and Pierre had a single and two RBIs. Sullivan pitched five innings, allowing one run on four hits and no walks, and striking out four.