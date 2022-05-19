Columbia HS baseball team’s rally falls shorts vs. top-seeded Millburn in the GNT quarterfinals

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The eighth-seeded Columbia High School baseball team dropped a heartbreaking 5-4 decision to top-seeded Millburn in the quarterfinal round of the Greater Newark Tournament on Wednesday, May 11, in Millburn.

Trailing 5-0, the Cougars rallied for four runs in the top of the sixth inning. Senior Luke Nomura hit a two-run home run. Senior Aidan Pierre had an RBI single, and senior Akshay Heda had an RBI groundout. But the comeback fell short.

The Cougars regrouped to beat Whippany Park, 10-0, on Thursday, May 12, at Underhill Field. Junior Brandon Doubek went 4-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs; Pierre had a double, a home run and two RBIs; and seniors Charlie Herley and Jack Maitlin each had an RBI. Senior Luca Simoniello pitched four innings of three-hit ball with three strikeouts and one walk to earn the win.

Columbia then fell to Wayne Valley, 6-5, on Saturday, May 14. Wayne Valley scored a run in the bottom of the eighth inning to win it. Herley went 3-for-4 with three singles and an RBI, Heda had a double and two RBIs, and senior Matt Motiwalla had a double and an RBI.

Columbia will host Nutley on Thursday, May 19, at 4 p.m.