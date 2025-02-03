Columbia HS boys and girls wrestlers enjoy good showing at Essex County Tournament

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE/NEWARK, NJ — The Columbia High School boys and girls wrestling teams enjoyed a good showing at the Essex County Tournament on Wednesday and Thursday, Jan. 22-23, at Essex County College.

On the first day, seniors Jared Van Allen and Reid Ordower became the boys’ program’s co-leader in victories, as they both recorded their 103rd victories. Devin Rocha, a 2019 graduate, had 102 wins.

The next day, junior August Katz won the 150-pound weight title. In the final, he posted a 12-2 major decision win over Nutley’s Aidan Rotbaum.

Van Allen took third place at 120 and Ordower took fourth place at 126. Unfortunately, Ordower broke his hand after the quarterfinals and had to forfeit in the semifinals and in the third-place consolation. He is probably out for the season, said CHS head coach Mike Freedman.

The CHS boys team finished in ninth place in the team standings.

Meanwhile, sophomore Oliver Kreizman took fourth place at 113 and senior Sam Memo took eighth place at 165.

On the girls’ side, Columbia finished seventh in the team standings. Freshman Casey Wang took second place at 100, and sophomores Sared Mata and Ruby Meagher each took fourth place at 120 and 132, respectively.

Photo Courtesy of Columbia head wrestling coach Mike Freedman