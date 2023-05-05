Columbia HS boys basketball head coach ‘Bam’ Robinson steps down after nine seasons

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — After nine seasons at the helm, Eugene “Bam” Robinson has stepped down as the head coach of the Columbia High School boys basketball team.

Robinson guided the Cougars, led by his son, senior point guard Jalen Robinson, to a 19-8 overall record, including 9-3 in the Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division, this past winter. Coach Robinson’s teams won 108 games at Columbia. Prior to coaching at CHS, he was the head coach at Irvington High School, his alma mater, for 12 seasons. Jalen Robinson recently signed with Division I New Jersey Institute of Technology.

Photo by Joe Ragozzino