Columbia HS boys basketball players earn SEC honors

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys basketball team, under head coach Eugene “Bam” Robinson, featured four players who have earned All–Super Essex Conference–American Division honors this season, selected by the coaches in the division.

Jalen Robinson, a junior and the coach’s son, was named to the first team. Andrew Rowley, a senior, was named to the second team. Senior Xavier Sprosta and freshman Jaden Myers received honorable mention.

Jalen Robinson was one of the top guards in the division. In the 65-61 win over Immaculate Conception of Montclair on Feb. 17, Robinson had 20 points, nine assists and five steals. Immaculate Conception was one of the top teams in the county.

Rowley was a strong scorer and rebounder for the team this season. In at least 13 games, he grabbed 10 or more rebounds.

The Cougars enjoyed a late-season surge, winning five straight games. The win streak ended with a 71-56 loss to top-seeded and eventual champion Ridgewood in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4, tournament on Feb. 28. The loss ended the Cougars’ season. Columbia finished with a 10-11 overall record.

Photos by Steve Ellmore