Columbia HS boys basketball players earn Super Essex Conference honors

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Columbia High School boys basketball players Jayvon Rogers, Earl Hart, Nate Kirby and Jerry Browne earned All–Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division honors, selected by the divisional coaches.

Rogers, a junior guard, scored 317 points for an average of 15.1 points a game in his first year.

Hart, a senior forward, scored 251 points for an average of 11.4 points a game in his second year.

Kirby, a sophomore guard, scored 189 points for an average of 9.5 points a game in his first year.

Browne, a senior guard/forward, scored 120 points for an average of 6.1 points a game in his second year after playing sparingly when he was a junior.

With Rogers and Kirby expected to return next season, the Cougars hope to build upon this year’s 7-18 season.