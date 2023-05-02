Columbia HS boys basketball standout Jalen Robinson signs with NJIT

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE — Columbia High School senior Jalen Robinson recently signed his letter of intent in accepting an athletic scholarship to continue his basketball career at Division I New Jersey Institute of Technology.

Eugene Robinson recently announced his decision to step down as the Cougars head coach after nine seasons at the helm, in order to watch and follow Jalen’s career at NJIT. He previously was the head coach at Irvington High School, his alma mater, for 12 seasons.

Photo Courtesy of Eugene ‘Bam’ Robinson