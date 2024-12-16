Columbia HS boys basketball team boasts good mix

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys basketball team has a good mix of youth and experience, looking to have a competitive season.

“I like that we are a young team, with a mixture of some veterans,” said second-year head coach Deon Mingo, as the Cougars were about to begin practice on Tuesday, Dec. 3. “We have four bona fide seniors and about five or six sophomores who are going to really propel the program for the next few years and get it where it needs to be.”

The Cougars lost four key graduated players from last year’s team that finished 12-13 overall and 7-4 in the Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division. They are Jalen James, Julien Leveille, Jared Carlucci and Shane Brantley. James is the starting point guard at Middlesex County College. Carlucci is a pitcher on the Division 1 Rutgers University baseball team on a baseball scholarship.

The Cougars will tip off the season on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Newark East Side.

This year’s key returning seniors are 6-foot-2 guard/forward Jerry Browne, who transferred from St. Peter’s Prep two years ago; 6-2 guard Jude Brantley; and 6-1 forward Earl Hart, who all will look to expand their roles. Point guard Zach Alexander started as a freshman last year and will again direct the Cougars’ attack.

Nate Kirby, a 6-2 guard, and guard Liam Ayers are returning sophomores who will also see increased roles.

Matt Symsmir, a sophomore, joins the team, as well as 6-2 Jayvon Rogers, a transfer from Montclair.

Mingo recognizes that the younger players will undergo a learning curve, while the veterans will see more playing time. Nevertheless, the Cougars have the talent to have a successful season.

“I expect us to be competitive in our division and in our county,” Mingo said. “I think they are ready for the challenge.”

The Liberty Division includes Newark Central, Newark Collegiate Academy, Newark East Side, Newark Tech and Newark West Side.

CHS schedule

Dec. 17: at Newark East Side, 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 20: at Newark Central, 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 21: Seton Hall Prep, 1 p.m.

Dec. 23: at Plainfield, 1 p.m.

Dec. 27: at Paterson Charter tournament, vs. DePaul, 4:30 p.m.

Dec. 28: at Paterson Charter tournament, opponent to be determined.

Dec. 30: at Paterson Charter tournament, opponent tbd.

Jan. 3: at North Bergen, 7 p.m.

Jan. 4: at Millburn, 10:30 a.m.

Jan. 8: at Irvington, 4 p.m.

Jan. 9: at Newark Collegiate Academy, 7 p.m.

Jan. 11: at Payne Tech, 1 p.m.

Jan. 14: Newark West Side, 7 p.m.

Jan. 16: Newark Tech, 7 p.m.

Jan. 18: Montclair, 1 p.m.

Jan. 23: Newark East Side, 7 p.m.

Jan. 24: Colonia, 7 p.m.

Jan. 29: Newark Central, 7 p.m.

Feb. 6: Newark Collegiate Academy, 7 p.m.

Feb. 11: at Newark West Side, 7 p.m.

Feb. 13: at Newark Tech, 4 p.m.

Feb. 20: at East Orange Campus, 7 p.m.

Photos by Joe Ragozzino