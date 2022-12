This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys basketball team defeated Bloomfield 70-55 in the season opener on Thursday, Dec. 15, at Bloomfield.

Shelton Colwell had a game-high 17 points, and Jalen Robinson had 14 points to lead the Cougars. Jaden Myers and Jalen James each had 11 points, Chris Berry had 6 points, and Jake Blaney had 5 points.

Photos Courtesy of Jerry Simon