Columbia HS boys basketball team defeats Irvington

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Columbia High School boys basketball team defeated Irvington, 58-52, at home on Thursday, Jan. 11, in a Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division game.

Senior guard Julien Leville led Columbia with 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Senor center Jared Carlucci had 10 points, 13 rebounds, two assists and two blocks; freshman guard Zach Alexander had 10 points and two steals; junior forward Earl Hart had 6 points, seven rebounds and two steals; and junior guard Shane Brantley added 2 points for the Cougars, who won their third game in a row and improved to 6-4 overall and 4-2 in the division.

Irvington moved to 5-5 overall and 1-4 in the division.

In earlier action, Leville scored 14 points and added eight rebounds and five assists to lead the Cougars to a 47-43 win over North Star Academy on Wednesday, Jan. 10, at home in a Liberty Division game. Senior forward Jalen James had 10 points, Carlucci had 5 points and 10 rebounds, Brantley had 7 points and four rebounds, and Hart had 5 points and four rebounds.

Photos by Joe Ungaro