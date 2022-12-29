Columbia HS boys basketball team defeats Payne Tech

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Jayden Myers had 26 points and seven steals, and Jalen James had 25 points and four steals to lead the Columbia High School boys basketball team to an 80-64 win at Payne Tech on Thursday, Dec. 22, in Newark.

Jared Carlucci had 8 points and three rebounds, Jalen Robinson had 7 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists; Shelton Colwell had 6 points and three rebounds, and Chris Berry had four points for the Cougars, who improved to 3-1 on the season.

In previous action, the Cougars defeated University High School 85-47 on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at home. Myers had 25 points, James had 12 points, Robinson had 6 points and 12 assists, Colwell had 6 points and four rebounds, Jake Blaney and Carlucci each had 6 points, and Casey Abramson had 5 points to lead the Cougars.