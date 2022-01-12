Columbia HS boys basketball team defeats Rahway for first win of the season

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Columbia High School boys basketball team defeated Rahway, 50-36, on Jan. 8 during the first Dii’Jon Allen-Jordan Basketball Classic at the Rico Parenti Gymnasium in Plainfield.for its first win of the season.

Junior Jalen Robinson led the Cougars with 15 points, four steals, three rebounds and three assists; freshman Shelton Colwell had 7 points and six rebounds; and sophomore Jalen James had 7 points, five steals and one assist.

Freshman Jayden Myers had 6 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals; junior Chris Berry had 4 points, two rebounds and one steal; senior Xavier Sprosta had 4 points, three rebounds and one steal; junior Jake Blaney, sophomore Jared Carlucci and senior Teddy Gay each had 2 points; and senior Andrew Rowley had 1 point, nine rebounds and two steals in the win. The Cougars improved to 1-3 on the season.

In previous action, the Cougars lost to Newark East Side, 75-68, on Jan. 6. Robinson scored 22 points with eight rebounds, six assists and four steals; Rowley scored 10 points, grabbled 10 rebounds and collected two assists and two steals; Sprosta scored 10 points; senior Reginald Cosmeus scored 9 points; junior Chris Berry had 4 points, four rebounds and three assists; and Colwell had 4 points, one rebound and one block.

