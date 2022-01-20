Columbia HS boys basketball team defeats University

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Freshman Jaden Myers scored 21 points and added four assists, one rebound and one steal, and senior Andrew Rowley had 18 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and two steals to lead the Columbia High School boys basketball team to an 83-65 home win over University on Jan. 11. Junior Jalen Robinson had 16 points, nine assists, seven rebounds, four steals and one block; junior Chris Berry had 7 points and five rebounds; and junior Jake Blaney had 7 points for the Cougars.

CHS then lost to Seton Hall Prep, 65-53, Jan. 13 in West Orange to move to a 2-4 record on the season. Rowley had 14 points and 11 rebounds; Berry had 10 points and five rebounds; Robinson contributed 7 points, six rebounds, eight assists and four steals; and sophomore Jalen James had 6 points and three steals. Senior Xavier Sprosta had 4 points, two rebounds and two steals; and Blaney added 3 points. Seton Hall Prep moved to 9-2 on the season.