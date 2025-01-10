Columbia HS boys basketball team downs North Bergen

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Senior forward Jude Brantley scored 17 points, and junior guard Jayvon Rogers and senior forward Earl Hart each scored 14 points to lead the Columbia High School boys basketball team to a 65-56 win over North Bergen on Friday, Jan. 3, at North Bergen in an independent game.

Brantley also had six rebounds, three steals and two assists; Rogers had seven rebounds, three assists and two steals; and Hart added three rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Senior guard/forward Jerry Browne had eight points and six rebounds, sophomore guard Liam Ayers had eight points and two assists, and sophomore guard Zach Alexander and Joshua Pierre each had two points.

The Cougars lost to Millburn, 70-63, in overtime on Saturday, Jan. 4, at Millburn in a Super Essex Conference crossover divisional game. Rogers had a big performance with 37 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists. Sophomore guard Nate Kirby had eight points, five rebounds, four steals and two assists and Alexander had four points and two rebounds. CHS moved to a 3-6 record on the season.

In earlier action, Columbia lost to Lyndhurst, 72-63, on the final day of the Paterson Charter Holiday Classic on Monday, Dec. 30. Rogers had 27 points and five rebounds. Hart had 16 points and six rebounds and Browne had eight points.

The following are upcoming CHS games: