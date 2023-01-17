Columbia HS boys basketball team enjoys five-game win streak

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys basketball team defeated Irvington High School, Bloomfield High School and Montclair High School before losing to Teaneck High School to end their five-game winning streak.

The Cougars defeated Irvington 72-60 on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Irvington, in a Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division game..They outscored Irvington 22-8 in the fourth quarter. Shelton Colwell had 21 points and eight rebounds, Jayden Myers had 19 points, five rebounds and four assists; Jalen Robinson had 17 points and six assists; Nerlens Jean-Pierre had 8 points and eight rebounds; Jalen James had 5 points, eight assists and three rebounds; and Jared Carlucci had 2 points and four rebounds.

James had 29 points, five assists and four steals to lead the Cougars to a 78-29 home win over Bloomfield on Thursday, Jan. 12, in a divisional game. Colwell had 14 points and eight rebounds; Myers had 13 points; Robinson had 8 points, 10 assists, six rebounds and three steals; Carlucci had five points; Jake Blaney had 4 points; Brennan Dawkins had 3 points; David McKnight had 2 points; and Jean-Pierre had three rebounds.

Myers had 28 points and six rebounds; James had 14 points; Colwell had 11 points and nine rebounds; and Robinson had 5 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists in the 64-46 win at Montclair on Saturday, Jan. 14, in a SEC crossover game. Chris Berry had 2 points and eight rebounds, and Carlucci and Jean-Pierre each had 2 points.

Columbia lost to Teaneck 80-76 in the Freedom Fighters Hoops Challenge held at Paterson Catholic High School on Monday, Jan. 16, in a nonconference game. Myers had 22 points and eight assists; Robinson had 19 points, seven assists, four rebounds and four steals; Colwell had 16 points and 10 rebounds; and James had 10 points and five rebounds. Columbia moved to a 10-3 overall record; 6-1 in the division.

The Cougars will visit University High School of Newark on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 4 p.m. and Weequahic on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 11:30 a.m., and host Payne Tech on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 7 p.m.