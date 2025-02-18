Columbia HS boys basketball team falls in heartbreaker in Essex County Invitational quarterfinals

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The 16th-seeded Columbia High School boys basketball team lost a heartbreaking 44-42 decision to No. 24 seed Shabazz in the quarterfinals of the inaugural Essex County Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 8, at CHS.

Shabazz won it on Umar Sannor’s layup with 2.5 seconds remaining.

Sophomore guard Zach Alexander led the CHS Cougars with 12 points. Senior forward Earl Hart had 10 points, sophomore guard Nate Kirby had eight points and senior guard/forward Jerry Browne had seven points for CHS, which moved to 6-15 on the season.

Teams seeded No. 1 to No. 24 played in the preliminary round of the Essex County Tournament. The losers in the preliminary round were moved down to the EC Invitational. The Cougars lost to No. 17 seed Orange, 58-57, in the preliminary round on Thursday, Jan. 30, at home. CHS then defeated No. 32 seed Barringer, 54-37, in the first round of the EC Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 1, at home.

The Cougars will visit Essex County Vo-Tech on Thursday, Feb. 13, at 4 p.m. and host Newark Collegiate Academy on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 7 p.m.