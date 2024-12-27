Columbia HS boys basketball team gains first win of season

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys basketball team defeated Newark Central, 57-44, at the Brick City Showcase, hosted by Weequahic High School, on Friday, Dec. 20.

Senior forward Jude Brantley had 12 points and 20 rebounds to lead the CHS Cougars. He also had four rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Senior forward Earl Hart posted 12 points with four rebounds and two assists; senior guard Jerry Browne had nine points, four rebounds and four steals; and sophomore guard Zach Alexander had seven points, four rebounds and two assists for the Cougars, who led, 17-9, at the end of the first quarter and, 26-16, at halftime.

Sophomore guard Liam Ayers had six points and three assists and sophomore guard Matthew Synsmir had three points and three rebounds.

Columbia lost to Seton Hall Prep, 71-48, on Saturday, Dec. 21, in its home-opener to move to 1-2 on the season. Hart had 15 points and four rebounds; Brantley had 12 points, six rebounds and two assists; sophomore guard Nate Kirby recorded six points and five assists; Browne had five points, two rebounds and two steals; Alexander added four points, two assists and two steals; and Ayers and senior forward Simon Meade each had three points.

In the season-opener, Columbia lost to host Newark East Side, 40-29, on Tuesday, Dec. 17.

Junior guard Jayvon Rogers had eight points and four rebounds; Brantley had five points, nine rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocked shots; Hart scored five points; Kirby had four points and seven rebounds; Browne had four points and three rebounds; and Ayers added three points.

The Cougars will take part in the Paterson Charter Holiday Classic, Friday, Saturday and Monday, Dec. 27-28 and 30. They will face DePaul on Dec. 27 at 4:30 p.m.