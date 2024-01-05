Columbia HS boys basketball team gives good effort at holiday classic

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys basketball team split two games at the Paterson Charter Holiday Classic, beating DePaul before losing to Paterson Charter.

Jalen James, a senior, scored 17 points and senior Jared Carlucci scored 14 in the 52-48 win over DePaul on Tuesday, Dec. 26. Earl Hart, a junior, had 10 points, freshman Zach Alexander had 6 and senior Tyler Williams had 4.

Columbia fell to Paterson Charter, 68-55, on Thursday, Dec. 28, to move to a 3-3 record.

In earlier action, the Cougars lost to Newark Tech, 60-56, Tuesday, Dec. 19, in Newark. James had 26 points, Carlucci had 15 points and six rebounds, Hart had 6 points and four rebounds, Alexander posted 5 posts and two assists and freshman Liam Ayers added 4 points.

James scored 19 points and added five rebounds, two assists and two blocks to lead Columbia to a 51-46 home win over Payne Tech on Thursday, Dec. 21. Hart had 12 points and two rebounds, Alexander scored 11 points and added two assists and two steals and Williams had 4 points. Carlucci had 2 points with six rebounds.

Photos Courtesy of Rocco Ungaro