Columbia HS boys basketball team gives good effort at holiday classic

Columbia HS freshman Zach Alexander looks to pass the ball in front of the Columbia fans in the stands during the season-opening home win over Bloomfield on Dec. 14. 

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys basketball team split two games at the Paterson Charter Holiday Classic, beating DePaul before losing to Paterson Charter.

Jalen James, a senior, scored 17 points and senior Jared Carlucci scored 14 in the 52-48 win over DePaul on Tuesday, Dec. 26. Earl Hart, a junior, had 10 points, freshman Zach Alexander had 6 and senior Tyler Williams had 4.

Columbia senior Tyler Williams dribbles the ball as a Bloomfield player defends.

Columbia fell to Paterson Charter, 68-55, on Thursday, Dec. 28, to move to a 3-3 record.

In earlier action, the Cougars lost to Newark Tech, 60-56, Tuesday, Dec. 19, in Newark. James had 26 points, Carlucci had 15 points and six rebounds, Hart had 6 points and four rebounds, Alexander posted 5 posts and two assists and freshman Liam Ayers added 4 points.

James scored 19 points and added five rebounds, two assists and two blocks to lead Columbia to a 51-46 home win over Payne Tech on Thursday, Dec. 21. Hart had 12 points and two rebounds, Alexander scored 11 points and added two assists and two steals and Williams had 4 points. Carlucci had 2 points with six rebounds.

