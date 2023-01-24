Columbia HS boys basketball team is No. 6 seed in ECT

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys basketball team hopes to make a strong run in the Essex County Tournament.

The Cougars received the No. 6 seed and will host a first-round game on Saturday, Jan. 28, against an opponent and at a time to be determined.

The Cougars defeated University High School of Newark 75-55 on Thursday, Jan. 19, at University. Jalen Robinson had 17 points, 10 assists, four steals and four rebounds; Jayden Myers had 17 points, four rebounds and three assists; Shelton Colwell had 13 points, seven rebounds and four steals; Jalen James had 13 points, five rebounds, three assists and three rebounds; Jake Blaney had 6 points; Jared Carlucci had 5 points; and Chris Berry had 4 points and four rebounds.

Columbia defeated Newark West Side High School 61-57 on Saturday, Jan. 21, at home to improve to 12-3 overall on the season. Colwell had 19 points and six rebounds; Myers had 15 points, three rebounds, four assists and four steals; James had 14 points; Robinson had 7 points, nine assists, four steals and four rebounds; Berry had 4 points and four rebounds; Blaney had 4 points; and Nerlens Jean-Pierre had 2 points.