Columbia HS boys basketball team is No. 6 seed in the ECT

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys basketball team received the No. 6 seed in the 35-team Essex County Tournament.

The Cougars will host a first-round game on Saturday, Feb. 5, against the second preliminary-round winner between No. 11 University and No. 22 Newark Academy.

Seton Hall Prep is the No. 1 seed. Immaculate Conception of Montclair is the No. 2 seed, Newark Central is the No. 3 seed, Newark East Side is No. 4, and Caldwell is No. 5.

The quarterfinals will be held on Saturday, Feb. 12, at the higher-seeded sites. The semifinals will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 15, and the championship game will be on Saturday, Feb. 19. The sites for the semifinals and the championship game are to be determined.

Freshman Shelton Colwell had 14 points and eight rebounds, and sophomore Jalen James had 10 points to lead the Cougars to a 45-39 win at Irvington on Tuesday, Jan. 25, in a Super Essex Conference–American Division game. Senior Xavier Sprosta had 7 points; junior Jalen Robinson had 6 points, eight assists and four rebounds; and junior Chris Berry had 4 points and five rebounds.

The Cougars defeated Newark Tech, 70-45, on Thursday, Jan. 27, in an SEC crossover game to improve to 4-7 overall.