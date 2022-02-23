Columbia HS boys basketball team keeps up winning ways

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys basketball team defeated Irvington and Immaculate Conception of Montclair last week to extend their winning streak to three games and improve to 8-10 on the season.

Senior Andrew Rowley had 22 points, 14 rebounds and four steals; junior Jalen Robinson had 14 points, eight assists, five steals and three rebounds; and freshman Shelton Colwell had 14 points and nine rebounds to lead the Cougars to a 68-58 home win over Irvington on Tuesday, Feb. 15. Freshman Jaden Myers had 11 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals; sophomore Jalen James had 7 points; and junior Jake Blaney had 4 points.

Robinson had 20 points, nine assists and five steals; and Rowley had 19 points and 15 rebounds to propel the Cougars to a 65-61 win at Immaculate Conception on Thursday, Feb. 17. Myers had 13 points and four assists; senior Xavier Sprosta had 6 points and three steals; and James had 4 points.

The Cougars, seeded 16th, will visit No. 1 seed Ridgewood in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 1, Group 4, tournament on Monday, Feb. 28. The winner will face the winner between No. 8 East Orange Campus and No. 9 North Star Academy in the quarterfinal round on Wednesday, March 2.