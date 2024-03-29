Columbia HS boys basketball team makes strides this season

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — In his first season as the Columbia High School boys basketball team head coach this winter, Deon Mingo was quite pleased with his squad’s effort.

The Cougars, despite finishing with a 12-13 overall record, had a few bright spots, particularly from the youngsters, led by freshman point guard Zach Alexander who started 23 games and averaged around 6 points a game.

Columbia also got a lift from their transfer players – senior guard Julien Leveille and junior guards Jerry Browne and Shane Brantley. Browne came from St. Peter’s Prep in Jersey City. Leveille, a transfer from St. Mary of Rutherford, was a strong offensive player, averaging 16.7 points in 18 games. Brantley arrived via Newark Arts.

Leveille and Alexander were all–Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division honorees, along with senior forward Jalen James, senior center Jared Carlucci and junior forward Earl Hart.

James made the first team, averaging 13.1 points. Carlucci, who also averaged 13.1 points, and Leveille were second-team honorees. Hart (7.5 points a game) and Alexander were named honorable mention.

Nate Kirkby and Liam Ayers emerged as promising freshman guards.

“I think we had a really good season as far as camaraderie and just working together and me getting to know the lay of the land,” Mingo said. “The transfers that came in, when they returned, they returned with a vengeance. They were able to push us through a four-game winning streak. Overall, the season was a success. The kids played hard. We had a lot of support from the community.”

The Cougars plan to attend a team camp at Fairleigh Dickinson University in Florham Park in June and participate in the Linden Summer League. They will also take part in the Linden Fall League.

Although they will miss the seniors, the Cougars have a bright future with a good returning corps led by Alexander, Hart and Brantley.

Photos Courtesy of Rocco Ungaro