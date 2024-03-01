Columbia HS boys basketball team nearly stuns No. 2 seed in state tournament

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys basketball team nearly pulled off a stunning upset in the state tournament.

The 15th-seeded Cougars gave second-seeded Watchung Hills all it could handle before losing in double overtime, 61-55, in the first round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association’s North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 state tournament on Wednesday, Feb. 21, at Watchung Hills.

The Cougars trailed, 20-18, at halftime, but outscored Watchung Hills, 11-10, in the third quarter and, 19-18, in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 48-48 and force overtime. After the game was tied 53-53 at the end of the first overtime, Watchung Hills prevailed by outsourcing Columbia, 8-2, in the second overtime.

Senior guard Julien Leveille had 21 points, senior center Jared Carlucci had 13 points, junior forward Jude Brantley had 12, freshman guard Zach Alexander had 6 and senior guard Tyler Williams had 3 for the Cougars, who ended the season with a 12-13 overall record.

Photo Courtesy of Rocco Ungaro