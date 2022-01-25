Columbia HS boys basketball team seeks to get back to winning ways

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys basketball team hopes to get back on the winning track.

The Cougars lost to Montclair Immaculate Conception, 75-55, on Tuesday, Jan. 18, at home. Jalen Robinson, a junior, had 19 points, six rebounds, seven assists and five steals; freshman Jaden Myers had 14 points and two assists; freshman Shelton Colwell had 11 points and three blocks; and senior Xavier Sprosta scored 8 points and grabbed four rebounds.

Columbia fell to Newark Central, 64-50, on Thursday, Jan. 20, at home. Robinson had 14 points, junior Jake Blaney had 9 points, junior Nerlens Jean Pierre had 8 points, and Colwell and junior Chris Berry each had 5 points.

CHS fell to St. Joseph of Metuchen, 43-27, on Saturday, Jan. 22, to move to a 2-7 record on the season. Colwell had 10 points, and Robinson and Myers each had 4 points.