Columbia HS boys basketball team tops DePaul in holiday tournament

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE/PATERON — Senior forward Earl Hart scored 16 points with five rebounds and two assists; junior guard Jayvon Rogers scored 14 points and added five rebounds, five assists and two steals; and senior forward Jude Brantley scored 12 points with eight rebounds and two assists to lead Columbia High School boys basketball team to a 56-53 win over DePaul Catholic (Wayne) in the first round of the Paterson Charter Holiday Classic on Friday, Dec. 27.

Sophomore guard Nate Kirby had nine points and two rebounds; sophomore guard Liam Ayers had three points; and senior guard/forward Jerry Browne had two points, five rebounds and two steals for the Cougars. Sophomore guard Zach Alexander grabbed four rebounds for CHS.

The Cougars lost to Storm King, of New York, by a score of 43-39 in the second round of the classic on Saturday, Dec. 28. Rogers had 15 points, Brantley had 12 points and Alexander added two points. Columbia moved to 2-4 on the season.