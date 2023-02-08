Columbia HS boys basketball team upsets No. 3 seed Caldwell, advances to Essex County Tournament semifinals

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The sixth-seeded Columbia High School boys basketball team defeated third-seed Caldwell High School 52-49 in the quarterfinals of the Essex County Tournament on Saturday, Feb. 4, at Caldwell.

The CHS Cougars, who improved to 16-4 overall on the season, avenged two losses to Caldwell this season. Four days earlier, Columbia lost to Caldwell 45-41.

In Saturday’s victory, sophomore Jayden Myers had 19 points; sophomore Shelton Colwell had 10 points and eight rebounds; junior Jalen James had 9 points, five assists and three rebounds; senior Jalen Robinson had 8 points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals; and senior Chris Berry had 3 points and six rebounds to lead the Cougars. Caldwell fell to 16-3.

Columbia will face second-seeded Arts High School of Newark in the semifinals on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 5 p.m. Both semifinal games will be held at West Orange High School. The other semifinal pits top-seeded Seton Hall Prep against fourth-seeded Immaculate Conception High School of Montclair at 3 p.m.

The Cougars lost to Caldwell 45-41 in a Super Essex Conference game on Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Caldwell. Myers had 15 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals; Robinson had 12 points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals; James had 8 points with five rebounds, two assists and two blocked shots; and Berry had four rebounds for Columbia.

The Cougars defeated North Star Academy 52-46 on Thursday, Feb. 2, at home. Myers had 15 points, James had 14 points; Colwell had 10 points and eight rebounds; Robinson had 4 points, nine assists and four steals; and senior Nerlens Jean-Pierre had 6 points and six rebounds for Columbia.

Photo by Joe Ragozzino