Columbia HS boys cross-country team is repeat SEC champion

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NEWARK, NJ — For the second consecutive season, the Columbia High School boys cross-country team finished in first place at the Super Essex Conference–American Division Championships at Branch Brook Park in Newark on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

Leo Klint, a junior, took first place out of 73 runners in a time of 16 minutes, 25.90 seconds to lead the Cougars.

Columbia had a total of six runners in the top 12. Senior Asa Glassman took third place in 16:59.35, sophomore Julius Marshall was fourth in 17:00.50, junior Christian Caravetta was eighth in 17:12.10 and senior Samuel Medd was 11th in 17:19.08 and sophomore Abe Hoffmann was 12th in 17:20.51. Freshman Nate Simonich was 20th in 17.48.57.

On the girls’ side, Columbia was led by junior Keira Monagle, who took first place out of 66 runners in 19.14.19 in the American Division.

Gwendoln Butkus, a junior, was ninth in 21:15.54, junior Kendall Waite was 19th in 22:09.03, sophomore Elizabeth Poutre was 25th in 22:37.72 and sophomore Sydney Kwan was 25th in 22:48.36 for Columbia.

In the boys novice (5 kilometers) race, senior Henry Martin was second in 17:48.86 and senior James Lacroix was third in 17:57.65 for CHS. In the girls novice race, junior Caroline Shaw was second in 24:12.49 and sophomore Elizabeth Leahy was third in 24:16.51.

Photos Courtesy of Columbia High School Cross-Country