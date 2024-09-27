Columbia HS boys cross-country team wins Magee Memorial Class Meet title

MORRIS PLAINS, NJ — The Columbia High School boys cross-country team captured the Magee Memorial Class Meet championship on Saturday, Sept. 21, at Greystone – Central Park in Morris Plains.

The Cougars took first place among the 21 scoring teams in the meet.

In the Boys Senior division, Earl Hart III led the Cougars by finishing in 10th place out of 240 runners. He clocked in 16 minutes, 11.10 seconds.

Also medaling for the Seniors division was Asa Glassman.

The top junior scorer was Leo Klint, who finished ninth in 16:34.74, Also medaling for the Juniors division was Christian Caravetta.

The top sophomore was Levi Taber-Kewene, who finished third in 16:58.71, as CHS won the Sophomores division. Also medaling for the sophomores were Abe Hoffmann, Julius Marshall, Evan Waller and Dominic Simonetti.

The top freshman scorer was Nathan Simonich, who finished seventh in 11.41.79 (the race was 3.6 kilometers). Also medaling for the Freshmen division was Ethan Hart.

The girls finished in the top five in the Freshmen, Sophomore and Junior races as a team.

The top junior scorer was Keira Monagle, who finished sixth in her race in 19:49.67. Also medaling for the Juniors division were Kendall Waite and Audrey Marvell.

The top sophomore scorer was Ameli Witherspoon, who finished 20th in 21:39.40. Also medaling for the Sophomores division were Elizabeth Poutre and Sydney Kwan.

The top freshman scorer was Amalia Mullen, who finished 15th in 15:00.10 (the race was 3.6 kilometers). Also medaling for the Freshmen division was Penelope Song.

Photo Courtesy of Columbia High School Cross-Country