Columbia HS boys hoops defeats Caldwell

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Senior forward Jalen James scored 17 points and added three rebounds, four steals and two assists to lead the Columbia High School boys basketball team to a 60-49 home win over Caldwell on Thursday, Feb. 1, in a Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division game.

Senior guard Julien Leveille had 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists; senior center Jared Carlucci had 11 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks; junior guard Shane Brantley had 6 points and freshman guard Zach Alexander had 5 points and three assists for the Cougars, who improved to 9-10 overall on the season. Columbia is 5-5 in the division.

In earlier action, the Cougars lost to Payne Tech, 70-66, Tuesday, Jan. 30, in Newark in a Liberty Division game. James had 20 points; Carlucci posted 14 points and five rebounds; Alexander scored 12 points; Brantley had 11 points and Leveille contributed 9 points and five rebounds.