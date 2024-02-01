Columbia HS boys hoops defeats Science Park, falls to Seton Hall Prep in ECT

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — The Columbia High School boys basketball team went 1-1 in the Essex County Tournament

The 11th-seeded Cougars defeated No. 22 seed Science Park High School, 61-42, Thursday, Jan. 25, in the preliminary third round. 

The Cougars lost at sixth-seeded Seton Hall Prep, 68-59, in the round of 16 on Saturday, Jan. 27, in West Orange. Senior guard Julien Leveille had 24 points, seven rebounds and four assists; senior center Jared Carlucci had 17 points and six rebounds; freshman guard Zach Alexander had 10 points and senior forward Jalen James had 8 points, four rebounds and four assists for the Cougars, who moved to 8-8 on the season.

In previous action, the Cougars lost to Newark Tech, 63-55, Tuesday, Jan. 23, at home in a Super Essex Conference-Liberty Division game.

  

