Columbia HS boys hoops head coach Deon Mingo excited about upcoming season

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Deon Mingo is pumped up about the upcoming Columbia High School boys basketball season.

The first-year head varsity coach has been quite delighted by the Cougars’ commitment and hard work in the offseason.

Since May 30, the Cougars have been quite busy. They competed in summer and fall leagues hosted by Linden High School. In addition, the team participated in several summer weekend tournaments, including some in Pennsylvania and South Jersey, with multiple games being played on Saturdays and Sundays.

The Linden fall league ended on Saturday, Nov. 11, with the Columbia JV team playing in the championship game, losing to the host team, while the varsity team lost only three games.

“We played a lot of games,” said Mingo about the team’s offseason. “Nobody got injured, thank goodness. We did well. We have a talented new group, new coaches. These guys are ready.”

Basketball teams in the state will begin tryouts on Monday, Nov. 20. The first official day of practice is Monday, Nov. 27.

Mingo, a 1999 East Orange High School graduate, has more than 20 years of coaching experience, spending the past five seasons as the head boys basketball coach at Newark Academy in Livingston. He replaced Eugene “Bam” Robinson, who stepped down at the end of last year’s 19-8 season after a successful nine-year run.

Mingo cited the benefits of the offseason work.

“It builds camaraderie,” he said. “It builds familiarity with the coaching staff and the players, and most of all, it builds some type of continuity with me and the parents also, so they know how I am and the things I am trying to implement. Basketball-wise, it’s great. But I think, on the social level, (it’s also about) getting to know me. I think, just like any other job, the first 60 days are crucial. I got a lot done, and I think the summer league and the fall league were big steps for us, building that relationship within both towns, and the parents and myself. It was needed; very, very necessary.”

The Cougars will host Morris Knolls in their first preseason scrimmage on Thursday, Dec. 7, starting at 4 p.m. They will have two more scrimmages, both on the road, at Union City on Saturday, Dec. 9, at 10 a.m. and at West Morris Central High School on Monday, Dec. 11, at 4 p.m.

The Cougars will host Bloomfield in the season opener on Thursday, Dec. 14, at 7 p.m.

“I’m excited,” Mingo said. “I feel rejuvenated with this new group and this opportunity.”