Columbia HS boys hoops seeks good ECT run

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys basketball team hopes to make a strong run in the 77th Essex County Tournament.

The Cougars, seeded No. 11, will host No. 22 seed Science Park High School in the preliminary third round on Thursday, Jan. 25, at 4:30 p.m. The winner will visit No. 6 seed Seton Hall Prep in the first round at SHP in West Orange on Saturday, Jan. 27.

The Cougars lost to Bloomfield High School, 50-48, on Wednesday, Jan. 17, at Bloomfield and lost to Dwight-Englewood, 63-48, Saturday, Jan. 20, at Teaneck High School to move to a 7-6 overall record on the season.

Photo by Joe Ungaro