Columbia HS boys hoops team surges

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys basketball team defeated North Star Academy and Irvington in back-to-back games to improve to 11-10 on the season.

Senior forward Jalen James had 19 points and four rebounds and senior guard Julien Leveille had 14 points, eight rebounds and three steals to lead the Cougars to a 54-47 win at North Star Academy on Tuesday, Feb. 6, in Newark in a Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division game.

Senior center Jared Carlucci had 6 points and six rebounds, freshman guard Zach Alexander had 6 points and junior guard Shane Brantley collected 5 points, three assists and three steals.

Leveille had 25 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Cougars to a 53-49 win at Irvington on Thursday, Feb. 8, in a Liberty Division game. Brantley had 9 points and seven rebounds, James had 8 points and three steals, Carlucci posted 6 points and 11 rebounds and Alexander had 4 points.