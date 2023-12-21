Columbia HS boys hoops team triumphs in season opener

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Senior 6-foot-7 center Jared Carlucci scored 26 points and added 10 rebounds and four assists, and senior Jalen James had 19 points with six rebounds, four assists and four steals to lead the Columbia High School boys basketball team to a 63-48 home win over Bloomfield High School on Dec. 14 in the season opener.

Junior forward Earl Hart had 16 points with five rebounds and four steals, freshman guard Zach Alexander had four assists and two steals, and senior 6-4 forward Mardochee Occeas had three rebounds for the Cougars.

Columbia lost at Paterson Eastside, 66-48, on Dec. 16 to move to 1-1. James had 21 points with four rebounds, Hart had 15 points with three rebounds and Carlucci had 7 points with five rebounds.

Photos Courtesy of Rocco Ungaro