Columbia HS boys hoops wins four straight games

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys basketball team won four straight games to improve to a 5-1 record through Thursday, Dec. 29.

The Cougars defeated University High School, of Newark, 85-47 on Tuesday, Dec. 20, and defeated Payne Tech, of Newark, 80-64 on Thursday, Dec. 22.

Columbia competed in the Jingle Bells Jubilee at Paterson Catholic High School on Tuesday, Dec. 27, and Thursday, Dec. 29.

They defeated Dwight Morrow High School, of Englewood, 83-47 on Dec. 27, led by Jalen James, who had 16 points, five rebounds and three steals; Shelton Colwell, who had 15 points and five rebounds; and Jalen Robinson, who had 10 points, seven rebounds, 10 assists and four steals. Jayden Myers had 11 points, five rebounds and four assists; Brennan Dawkins had 9 points on three 3-pointers, and Casey Abramson had 7 points.

Columbia defeated Bayonne 68-44 on Dec. 29. Robinson had 17 points, seven assists and four steals; Colwell had 16 points and eight rebounds; Myers had 13 points; James had 5 points; and Chris Berry had 4 points and five rebounds.