Columbia HS boys lacrosse head coach Dylan Heningburg guides Team Jamaica at World Championships in San Diego, Calif.

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Columbia High School head boys lacrosse coach Dylan Heningburg recently guided the Jamaican national lacrosse team at the World Championships in San Diego, Calif., June 21 to July 1.

“It was an awesome experience,” said Heningburg. “The players really meshed well together.”

Team Jamaica finished in eight place overall out of 30 countries. Team USA won the championship.

Team Jamaica went 5-2 overall, including going 4-0 in its pool division.

In addition, CHS boys lacrosse assistant coach Cassius Christie was the coach of Team Uganda at the tournament.

Heningburg, a 2012 CHS graduate, guided the Columbia HS Cougars to a divisional championship for the second straight season this past spring. The Cougars went 6-0 to win the New Jersey Interscholastic Lacrosse League–Bianchi Division title and finished 9-10 overall. In 2022, Heningburg led Columbia to the Kimber Division crown with a 5-0 divisional mark and 14-5 overall.

Heningburg’s younger brother, Jules Heningburg, plays professional lacrosse for the Redwoods in the Premier Lacrosse League. Jules is a Seton Hall Prep graduate.