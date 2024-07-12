Columbia HS boys lacrosse players and coach earn honors

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys lacrosse team featured several players who earned postseason honors, as selected by the divisional coaches.

All–North Jersey Interscholastic Lacrosse League

Bianchi Division

First Team

Finn Price, Class of 2024 midfielder.

Max Gigante, Class of 2024 face-off specialist.

Second Team

Mason Wolpov, Class of 2025 attacker.

Henry Aaron, Class of 2024 midfielder.

Declan Cavanaugh, Class of 2024 defender.

Honorable Mention

Ethan Parlin, Class of 2024 defender.

All-Super Essex Conference

American Division

Second Team

Gigante.

Wolpov.

Cavanaugh.

Honorable Mention

Aaron.

CHS first-year head coach Ryan Downey also was named the Star-Ledger Coach of the Year in the Bianchi Division. The Cougars finished with a 9-8 overall record.

Cavanaugh, who had 72 ground balls, to go along with two goals and two assists, will continue his lacrosse career at Wheaton College, in Massachusetts. Wheaton competes on the Division III level.