Columbia HS boys lacrosse players and coach earn honors

By on Comments Off on Columbia HS boys lacrosse players and coach earn honors

Senior captains Henry Aaron, left, and Declan Cavanaugh were named to the second team on the All–North Jersey Interscholastic Lacrosse League–Bianchi Division. (Photo by Joe Ragozzino)

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School boys lacrosse team featured several players who earned postseason honors, as selected by the divisional coaches.

All–North Jersey Interscholastic Lacrosse League

Bianchi Division

First Team

  • Finn Price, Class of 2024 midfielder.
  • Max Gigante, Class of 2024 face-off specialist.

Second Team

  • Mason Wolpov, Class of 2025 attacker.
  • Henry Aaron, Class of 2024 midfielder.
  • Declan Cavanaugh, Class of 2024 defender.

Honorable Mention

  • Ethan Parlin, Class of 2024 defender.

All-Super Essex Conference

American Division

Second Team

  • Gigante.
  • Wolpov.
  • Cavanaugh.

Honorable Mention

  • Aaron.

CHS first-year head coach Ryan Downey also was named the Star-Ledger Coach of the Year in the Bianchi Division. The Cougars finished with a 9-8 overall record.

Cavanaugh, who had 72 ground balls, to go along with two goals and two assists, will continue his lacrosse career at Wheaton College, in Massachusetts. Wheaton competes on the Division III level.

Ryan Downey, shown coaching for Tri State Lacrosse, led the Cougars to a solid nine-win season in his first year at the helm. (Photo Courtesy of Ryan Downey)

 

  

Columbia HS boys lacrosse players and coach earn honors added by on
View all posts by Joe Ragozzino →